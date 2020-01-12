﻿Minister: (FM embarks on visits to Iran, Saudi Arabia)

January 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has embarked on visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Tehran, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to exchange views on the evolving situation in the region.

He will visit Riyadh tomorrow (Monday) to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.

The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

During these visits, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the current situation by stressing the imperative of avoiding any conflict.

The Foreign Minister will convey Pakistan’s readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed for urgent and collective efforts to address threats to peace and security in the region and resolving issues peacefully.

He said, in his meetings with the leaderships of Iran and Saudi Arabia, he will inform them about Pakistan’s stance on the current situation. He said all efforts in normalizing the tense situation and utilizing diplomatic resources should be fully supported.

