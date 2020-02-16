National

﻿Minister: (FM prays for speedy recovery of ailing Chairman APHC)

February 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has prayed for speedy recovery of ailing Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gillani.

In a video message on Sunday, he said presence of Syed Ali Gillani is a source of encouragement for the youth of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Syed Ali Gillani is also a symbol of courage and determination. He expressed hope that soon Kashmiris will see the dawn of independence.

