Home » Islamabad
Minister: (FM prays for speedy recovery of ailing Chairman APHC)
February 16, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has prayed for speedy recovery of ailing Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gillani.
In a video message on Sunday, he said presence of Syed Ali Gillani is a source of encouragement for the youth of Occupied Kashmir.
He said Syed Ali Gillani is also a symbol of courage and determination. He expressed hope that soon Kashmiris will see the dawn of independence.
Related Posts