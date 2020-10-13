﻿Minister: (Govt to bring inflation down within two weeks: Shibli)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the accountability process would continue without any discrimination, as it is part of the PTI government’s manifesto.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the country’s economy is coming out of difficulties after successfully overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government would bring down inflation within next two weeks. He said there is no shortage of wheat or other food items in any part of the country.

The Minister said Sindh government did not release the wheat due to which people had to face the problem.

He said the government wants to complete China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects within stipulated time frame.