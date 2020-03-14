﻿Minister: (Minister inspected measures at Islamabad Airport taken to manage extra load of flights)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan visited Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) and reviewed the measures taken to manage the extra load of flights due to operations being limited to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad Airport.

He was also briefed about the precautionary measures taken by CAA after rise in number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan. He inspected the measures taken and talked to the health staff deputed regarding the process of health screening of inbound passengers from international and domestic flights.

He also checked whether passengers from international flights had filled health declaration forms and inspected the Education Desk and the Isolation Rooms setup at the Islamabad International Airport. He reiterated the Aviation Division’s commitment to ensure provision of better facilities to passengers at Airports.

