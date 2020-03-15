National

﻿More dengue cases surface in Karachi

March 16, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 12 more dengue fever cases surfaced throughout Karachi megacity in a week, taking the reported cases’ toll to 397 since 1st Jan 2020.

Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh has recorded 12 new dengue fever cases across Karachi city in a week. No new case detected from rest of the province.

In March, a 51 seven dengue positive cases were detected across the Sindh province so far out of which 50 confirmed in Karachi and one in other district.

In 2020, a total of 428 dengue cases were reported in Sindh province so far out of them 397 happened in Karachi and 31 in other districts of province.

A dengue death was also reported in Karachi.

