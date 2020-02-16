﻿MoU: (LCCI signs MoU with Punjab Higher Education Commission)

February 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collectively work towards promoting higher education, research, and fortifying industry-academia linkages.

The areas of mutual interest and concern will include promotion of Applied Research and Commercialization closer to industry.

The LCCI and PHEC will organize conferences, seminars, visits jointly or individually.

