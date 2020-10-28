﻿MPCL, Punjab enter Tray C’ship final and qualify for the National C’ship

KARACHI: MPCL and Punjab won thier respective semifinal matches of National Tray Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Finishing as the two top sides in the event, they both have qualified for the National Senior Championship, which begins next week in Rawalpindi.

In the first semifinal, Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force by 7-3 score. Zain Ijaz and Hannan Shahid netted two goals each while Amir Ali, Mohsin Hassan and Arslan Arshad scored one goal each for the winning side. PAF’s Abdul Rehman, Mohsin Khan and Adnan Haider scored one goal each.

Meanwhile, MPCL defeated HEC by 4-1 score. Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob scored two goals. Abdul Rehman and Umair Sattar scored one goal each for MPCL while Sufian scored the consolatory goal for HEC.

