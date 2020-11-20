﻿(National): Metro Gas, KPT signs MOU to establish Virtual Pipeline System

KARACHI:,,, Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd Friday entered a MoU with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for establishing Virtual Pipeline System for disseminating LNG across Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by KPT Trustees and officials and business community representatives. The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Zaka ur Rehman, GM Operations, on behalf of KPT and Owais Mir, CEO, on behalf of Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd.

KPT will allocate suitable berths for this purpose and arrangements are underway by Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd for the transportation of ISO tanks to the customers through road. The process involves imports of ISO containers and in second stage set up of FSU based model for transfer of LNG from ships to ISO tanks and thereafter to their respective destinations. Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd will re-gasify the LNG at end user premises and will also provide gas storage units.

Aiming at meeting gas shortage in Pakistan through a rapid practical LNG Virtual Pipeline solution, it is expected to result in provision of much needed fuel for commercial, industrial and residential sectors of the country. This is also in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and present government resulting in economic, social and industrial development much needed by the country.

Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd firmly believes the LNG Virtual Pipeline can be the driving force to unlock the LNG market in Pakistan by providing accessible and affordable energy to SMEs and the common man and is grateful to KPT and the government for facilitating this project. Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd is a sister company of Dynamic Engineering and Automation-DEA Group is an Engineering Services Company focusing on the downstream of Pakistan Oil and Gas Industry.

DEA is the pioneer in LPG Air Mix (SNG) technology in Pakistan and has installed LPG/SNG plants all over the country for city gas and Industrial and housing sector. Further Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd offers complete consultation and feasibility study of LNG projects and played a pivotal role to realize LNG imports in Pakistan. Metro Gas (Pvt) Ltd is a purpose built company which plans to operate a complete supply chain of LNG supplying clean fuel throughout the country starting from Karachi.