KARACHI: The premier event of domestic hockey, the 66th edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship will be played at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi from November 5 to 20.

According to the ranking of the 65th National Hockey Championship, eight teams – National Bank, Sui Southern Gas Company, WAPDA, Army, PIA, Navy, Port Qasim, Police, MPCL and Punjab have already qualified for this edition.