KARACHI:The Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Night Football tournament postponed after Sindh government order to stop all sports activities in the province in response to rising Covid-19 cases.

The tournament was near completion with four matches remaining including two semifinals and a final.

Earlier, Sui Southern Gas team confirmed its lace in the semifinals beating Mahfooz XI by 7-0 score. Striker Abdul Waheed scored five goals for the winners in the match.