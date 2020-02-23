﻿NEPRA: (NEPRA organizes Energy Week 2020 in Islamabad from tomorrow)

February 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is organizing Energy Week 2020 here in Islamabad from tomorrow (Monday).

The major purpose to observe the Energy Week is to brainstorm the challenges and way forward for the power sector of the Pakistan.

Sessions regarding China Pak Economic Corridor, Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Innovation will be held during the Week.

These sessions will be attended by Ministers, Foreign Ambassadors, Federal and Provincial Secretaries as well as national and international experts on energy.

