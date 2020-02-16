﻿No to job quota: Treatment of special person who attempted suicide ordered

February 16, 2020

KARACHI: Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar taking notice of the suicide attempt by 28-year-old Maroof over non-implementation of quota from special persons’ jobs, has directed MS Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas to provide full treatment to the injured youth.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Qamar assured special people that five percent job quota was being strictly followed in public and private sectors, and if anyone had a complaint, inform the relevant department immediately.

He stated that Sindh was the only province which had increased special people’s job quota from 2% to 5%, which was being strictly followed.

The minister said that a smart card would be introduced soon to protect the rights of the special people, which would not only contain all the details of the person concerned, but also provide special services through the proposed card. He said that special people should trust the Sindh government.

“Their rights would be protected at all levels and the violators of their rights would be dealt with according to the law,” she said.

