﻿OGRA: (OGRA invites consumers, public for hearings on SNGPL’s petition)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has invited gas consumers and the general public for public hearings on the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited’s petition for an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs133.31 per mmbtu effective from July 1, 2020.

The gas utility is seeking total increase in average prescribed priced by Rs670.75 per mmbtu after including Rs173.6 billion shortfall of previous years, and projected shortfall of R43.067 billion for the financial year 2020-2021.

The gas company has estimated re-gasified liquefied natural gas cost of service at Rs104.21 mmbtu with effect from July 1, 2020. The cost of RLNG diverted towards domestic sector during winter has also been claimed at Rs73.8 billion.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has also asked for Rs2.80 per mmbtu as additional revenue for installation of the LPG Air Mix projects for remote areas where system gas is not available.

