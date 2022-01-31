﻿Old City Area will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs136.5M: Wahab

LAHORE: Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the development of Karachi is underway and foundation stone for fourth project under Neighborhood Scheme is laid.

“Kharadar Old City Area will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs. 136.5 million. Another Rs 16.5 million is being spent on the development of Allah Rakha Park and its adjoining area in Old City Area, while Rs 8 million is being spent on utility works, Rs 13 million for electricity and Rs 99 million for surrounding roads,” the Administrator expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Redevelopment of Kharadar at Allah Rakha Park Kharadar.

Also present on the occasion were PPP District South President Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Neighborhood Scheme Project Director Nazir Memon, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sudhar, PPP leaders Naeem Memon, Shakeel Chaudhry, Yousuf Naz and others.

The Administrator Karachi said that this is a journey of development and real change and it will continue. “We believe in impartial and selfless service,” he added. He said that People’s Square where thousands of people visit every week was completed under the Neighborhood Scheme.

He said that construction of Kakri Ground and Gizri football stadium will also be completed. “The Sindh government has also completed construction of 14,000 roads, 8,000 roads, 12,000 roads and five flyovers in Korangi district,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they are also starting construction of the road leading to goths on the way to Samarkandian Village.

He said that PC-1 of Kala Board Malir Road has been prepared and tendering process has also been completed. Similarly, Chakiwara Road and Sher Shah Road will also be constructed. Roads in Old City area of Karachi will also be rebuilt. The Administrator Karachi said that Allah Rakha Park consists of 2,833 square yards which was destroyed and will be rebuilt.

He said that Kakri Ground where Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s marriage ceremony was held will be turned into a world class stadium on which work is in progress. “Construction of Food Street in Boat Basin and 4 adjoining parks has also been started. According to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, development of Karachi is in progress and will continue,” said Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Addressing the function, PPP South District President Khalil Hot said that in the next few days Karachi will be improved. PPP is working and Karachi is changing, work has started on big projects. General Secretary South District Karamullah Waqasi said that according to Bilawal Bhutto’s vision, Karachi is being developed.

He said that in the past, Karachi stakeholders did not pay attention to these areas. We will expedite the completion of Karachi development projects. Project Director Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon briefed about the ongoing development projects in Karachi under this scheme. He said that under the Neighborhood Scheme, parks, roads, sidewalks and street lights in the Old City area would be improved that he said will improve the area and preserve the historical heritage.