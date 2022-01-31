﻿Opposition is engaged in negative politics: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the opposition is engaged in negative politics as its leaders have always tried to harm national unity and solidarity, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will come to power again 2023 with public support.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan can progress only through unity at this time and country demands us to put personal differences aside. Criticizing opposition, the opposition is trying to stop the development by spreading unrest because they know that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the support of the people, he added.

Usman Buzdar further said that PTI will come to power again after 2023 elections as 220 million people of Pakistan have full confidence in the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister Imran Khan is bravely facing the internal and external challenges of the country, he added.