﻿Over 125 pensions, commutation cases pending payment since six months in Larkana

LARKANA:Woes and sufferings of retired government servants did not end as over 125 pension and commutation cases of Larkana district are pending payment of their life savings for the past six months, it was learnt here on Wednesday through credible sources.

When this scribe visited the office of the District Accounts Officer (DAO) to know the facts and figures of the pending cases and the reason as to why retired government employees have not yet been paid their earnings, nobody was found ready to talk on record. Few of them murmured that over 125 cases of different government departments are pending for want of funds since the past six months which are yet to be released by the provincial government. These pension cases pertain to various departments including health and education officers and low paid employees.

Two of the pensioners who also don’t want to be identified said that even GP Fund cases were not finalized because the accountant of the section was transferred two months ago and he was posted yesterday. They said GP Fund amount was available with the DAO but since the government failed to post a suitable person for two months, hence, they had to run from pillar to post to get their funds on time. Asked as to why the DAO did not hand over charge to any other officer or sign the bill himself so that backlog of poor men’s cases could be cleared, they said that it seemed that he was not interested in resolving the issues confronted by the employees who gave their blood to run the concerned departments.

One of the DAO employees said that whenever meetings were held at the finance department in Karachi, the higher officers always instructed them not to disclose statistics of pending cases and unavailability of required funds to the retired government servants because they don’t have the money to pay them so, he added, they always insisted to linger on the cases as much as you can. He said leaking of data to the media will defame the provincial government. He claimed pension cases are being cleared elsewhere but Larkana has been put on hold for unknown reasons.

When Hamza Khan Kalhoro of Government Retired Employees Welfare Association was contacted, he said that the Sindh government was constantly, openly and daringly violating the apex court order of giving group insurance amount to its retired employees for years. He said it was astonishing and never expected from the rulers of Sindh that they would not even pay pension and commutation funds on time to its employees who gave their life to manage the departments and ensured their smooth running.

When DAO Zamir Hussain Khokhar was contacted, he said that it was a fact that relevant funds had not been provided as yet, hence, pension and commutation cases continued to pile up. He said at least over Rs250 million were urgently required to clear the dues of retired employees. He said the issue was always raised at all required forums but without resolution so far. He said GP Fund amount would soon be disbursed as the post has recently been occupied by an officer.