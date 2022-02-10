﻿Pakistan, Egypt agree to further enhance bilateral engagements

Islamabad
PPI News Agency

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahroug called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday and discussed ways and means for further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of enhanced interactions at leadership level, greater people-to-people contacts, and increased institutional engagements.

The Ambassador appreciated the support extended to Egyptian Embassy in Islamabad in performance of its official functions. Pakistan and Egypt enjoy excellent fraternal relations rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

