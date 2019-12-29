﻿Pakistan embassy in Kabul resume consular services

December 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan embassy in Kabul announced to resume its full consular services with effect from Sunday after a gap of nearly two months.

The embassy made this announcement over Twitter saying: “Pak Embassy Kabul is happy to announce that it would be resuming its full consular services with effect from Sunday”.

The embassy had suspended the services on Nov 4, citing concerns about safety and security of its staff after harassment of some Pakistani embassy personnel in Kabul and its sub-missions where embassy vehicles were hit by motorcycles.

Afghanistan intelligence service’s officials had been harassing, and using abusive language with the Pakistani diplomats.

However, a few days after suspending the consular operations, the embassy started issuing health visas as the closure had created problems for a large number of Afghans who needed to visit Pakistan for medical treatment. Many Afghans visit Pakistan for education and business activities too.

Moreover, the Afghan authorities also announced reopening of their Peshawar consulate that also remained closed for nearly three months.

Later, Pakistan took up the matter with the Afghanistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs that assured Pakistan that it would sort out the issue.

Related Posts