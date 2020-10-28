﻿Pakistan is safe to host sports events: PHF President

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has requested Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to let Pakistan host international events and invited them to visit Pakistan and review security arrangements.

Khokhar said that Pakistan is one of the safest country to host hockey events and other sports.

“We invite security delegations from the Asian Hockey Federation and the International Hockey Federation to visit Pakistan and review our security arrangements,” he said.

Khokhar further said that PHF has requested the Asian and International Hockey Federation to let Pakistan host upcoming hockey events.

“Pakistan is a safe country for international hockey events just like China, Japan and Korea,” he said.

He further added that coronavirus has affected sports all over the world, so now all persons must have to work hard on an emergency basis to revive hockey.