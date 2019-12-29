﻿Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar held

December 29, 2019

KARACHI:Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar 2019 and 3rd Pakistan Navy Industrial Seminar were held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasions as Chief Guest.

During Operational Commands Seminar 2019, latest developments in the realms of Cyber and Space warfare vis-à-vis regional security situation were thoroughly analyzed by the panels participating in the seminar. The Chief Guest appreciated the quality of the papers and recommendations presented by the panelists. The Naval Chief emphasized on moving forward while comprehending hybridization of contemporary warfare in all domains including Cyber and Space warfare.

While addressing the Industrial seminar, the Admiral expressed deep satisfaction over the performance of the newly established Navy Research and Development Institute (NRDI) and appreciated progress made by NRDI in various projects. He also praised the collaboration of NRDI with local industry and academia and said that such interactions provide opportunities to seek long term joint ventures/ collaboration in various emerging naval systems and technologies.

The Chief Guest lauded the valuable and informative participation by the representatives of various industries from private sector. He further said that in the era of globalization and technological innovation, we need to join hands for concrete collaborations and partnerships that can add value to our national economy and strength of our national defence. Appreciating the response of private sector in a technologically challenging environment, the Chief Guest said that a truly ‘Made in Pakistan’ warship is the ultimate realization of the dream of self-reliance.

Speakers from different organizations also highlighted importance of Indigenization and Self-reliance. The Seminars were attended by a large number of Naval Officers, dignitaries and reps of Local Industry and prominent members of academia.

