﻿Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is pursuing a proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda.

Addressing a seminar on Multidimensional Diplomacy for Durable Peace, Inclusive Growth and Shared Development here on Thursday, he said we have the resilience and experience to deal with the challenges ahead. The Foreign Minister said we are moving ahead with both traditional and new tools of diplomacy to create a voice that would resonate with the global community and to dent the deep rooted negative perceptions about Pakistan through fresh and positive narratives.

He said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, Pakistan has proactively and consistently advanced its diplomatic objectives both bilaterally and multilaterally. He said we have consolidated friendships and strengthened bilateral relations with major powers and key partners across all the regions.

He said Pakistan is a leading voice at multilateral forums with strong advocacy on issues of sustainable and equitable development, climate change, debt relief, corruption and illicit financial flows as well as Islamophobia. He said we are pressing ahead on the clear pathway provided by the policy shift with increased focus on geo-economics, leveraging our geo-political significance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has geared its diplomacy for garnering regional and international consensus for constructive and sustained engagement with the new interim authorities in Afghanistan. He said our overriding concern is to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.