﻿Pakistan reports 856 new cases of Covid-19, five more deaths in 24-hours

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus pandemic is showing visible decline as Pakistan has reported 856 new infections all over the country along with five new deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on its National Coronavirus Dashboard on Monday morning, 856 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, besides 5 more people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

As per the NCOC figures, total 33,357 coronavirus tests were conducted across Pakistan during the last 24 hours out of which 856 were tested positive making the positive ratio 2.56 per cent.

The NCOC confirmed 856 cases that took the number of positive cases to 1,509,360. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,178 after 5 new deaths were reported on Monday morning. The NCOC in its province-wise COVID-19 update has revealed that Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the NCOC figures, nation-wide fatalities tally has surged to 30,178, out of which 13,498 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,067 in Sindh, 6,248 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,013 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NCOC also reported that overall tally of positive cases has reached to 1,509,360 out of which 567,761 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 501,370 in Punjab, 216,119 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,336 in Islamabad, 42,968 in Azad Kashmir, 35,326 in Balochistan and 11,480 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,426,952 corona virus tests and 33,357 in the last 24 hours. 1,443,284 patients have recovered in the country, whereas 1,052 patients are in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.56 per cent.

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. As many as 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours. The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.