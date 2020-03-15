﻿Pasban challenges quota system in SHC

March 16, 2020

Karachi:Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) through a constitutional petition challenged the quota system here on Monday and prayed to declare this system as null and void, illegal and unconstitutional after its expiry date as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor through his lawyer Irfan Aziz Advocate fined a constitutional petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) here, making Federation of Pakistan through Principal Secretary, Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister House, Islamabad; Province of Sindh through Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh, Sindh Secretariat, Karachi; and Sindh chief minister through Chief Minister Secretariat, Karachi, respondents, maintained that the quota system in Pakistan has already been ended in 2013 and now the rotten dead body of quota system, instead of a respectful burial, is still being dragged by the respondents, despite the fact of its constitutional demise. Resultantly, the sufferer is the general public of Pakistan, which is being denied of efficient governance, as recruitments are still made on outdated quota system, which has already lived its useful age, as prescribed by the Constitution of Pakistan, instead of pure ability and merit.

The petitioner maintained the Article 27 of the Constitution of Pakistan governs the quota system. It reads: Article 27. (1) No citizen otherwise qualified for appointment in the service of Pakistan shall be discriminated against in respect of any such appointment on the ground only of race, religion, caste, sex, residence or place of birth: Provided that, for a period not exceeding [forty] years from the commencing day, posts may be reserved for persons belonging to any class or area to secure their adequate representation in the service of Pakistan: Provided further that, in the interest of the said service, specified posts or services may be reserved for members of either sex if such posts or services entail the performance of duties and functions which cannot be adequately performed by members of the other sex

He maintained that, the quota system in Pakistan was originally established to give every region of the country representation in institutions according to their population. It was first introduced in Pakistan by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in September 1948. It was further refined in 1949 when 20 percent of seats were allocated for Central Superior Services (CSS) on merit. He maintained that the Constitution of Pakistan of 1956 extended the quota system of 1949 by 15 years.

In 1970 General Yahya Khan’s martial law government extended the quota system according to which the rural and urban (Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur) population in Sindh was given 60% and 40% representation in services on the recommendations of the then martial law administrator Rukhman Gul of Sindh. The 1973 Constitution of Pakistan clearly describes in Chapter I titled, “Fundamental Rights and Principles of Policy”, of Article 27 Clause I about safeguarding the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan against the discrimination in the federal and provincial government services.

The petitioner maintained that as per the constitution, for a period not exceeding forty years from the commencing day (of the 1973 Constitution), posts may be reserved for persons belonging to any class or area to secure their adequate representation in the service of Pakistan. In the interest of civil service, specified posts or services may be reserved for members of either sex if such posts or services entail the performance of duties and functions which cannot be adequately performed by members of the other sex. At the very outset, the Constitution had fixed ten years for the continuation of the quota system. Later in 1985, it was 4 extended for ten years. In 1999, it was expanded by another twenty years. The overall forty-year extension ended in 2013. Since then, it has not been enhanced.

The petitioner maintained that, the original, 1973 Constitution had fixed a period of 10 years for the job quota for provinces, but the governments in the 1980s and 1990s enhanced it to 40 years. When the initial 10-year period expired in 1983, military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq amended the Constitution after a cabinet decision and extended the period to 20 years. This act was later provided a constitutional cover through the controversial Eighth Amendment.

The 20-year extended period expired in 1993 during the first government of Mr. Sharif but the federal cabinet decided to continue with the job quota for provinces in federal government departments. Despite the cabinet’s decision, the Constitution was not amended till 1999. Through the 16th Constitution Amendment Act 1999, the period was extended from 20 to 40 years during the second government of Mr Nawaz Sharif. That, in July 1991, the National Assembly passed the much awaited Constitutional (Sixteenth Amendment) Bill, 1999 by 162 against four votes, more than two-thirds majority, reviving the quota system in services till 2013.

He said that after the expiry in 2013, quota system is practically dead and buried, because the constitutional cover is no more available to this practice. In the absence of extension of the period, given in the Constitution, implementation of the quota regime has already become unlawful. However, despite its death and demise, this system is still illegally and unlawfully applicable to specific areas including determining the share of various areas in appointments in bureaucracy through the competitive examination.

He said that, for giving a new lease of life to the deceased quota system, Pakistani parliament is required to extend the timeframe by amending the Constitution. The successive governments have tried their best to continue the expired quota system under various pretexts. In this regard the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has decided to extend the quota system in 1999. Again in October, 2017, the federal cabinet instead of approving extension of quota, decided to “revise” it, despite the fact the Constitution does not grant any right to government to ‘revise’ the quota system, sans a proper constitutional amendment. Later, cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi decided to “revise” the system and agreed that the issue of quota system should be taken to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) – where all four provinces have equal representation and a debate should also be held on the issue in parliament.

He maintained that the quota system has been declared un-Islamic and illegal by the Federal Shariat Court and the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that the quota kills the competition and deteriorate the quality of service and caused hatred amongst the deprived persons as this quota is unethical, un-Islamic and un-constitutional, void ab initio. He further said that the urban and rural quota is maintained only in Sindh, while in the other three provinces, no distinction on the basis of rural and urban is made. Thus urban-rural quota in Sindh province seems discriminatory in basic essence.

The petitioner said that, now the time has come to implement application of merit without any discrimination for every government job and admissions in educational institutions keeping in view the essence of the 1973 constitution which says, “No citizen otherwise qualified for appointment in the service of Pakistan shall be discriminated against in respect of any such appointment on the ground only of race, religion, caste, sex, residence or place of birth.” He said that the quota system ceased to exist since 2013 and it is not legislated, altered or continued through the cover of law and this law is not field anymore since 2013, which is being illegally used by the Federation as well as the Province of Sindh and this abolished law is still being applied which is liable to be struck-down since 2013 until now.

The petitioner prayed in the larger interest of the public and to ensure rule of merit, uphold of law, supremacy of Constitution to declare the quota system as null and void, illegal and unconstitutional after its expiry date as per the constitution of Pakistan; to direct the Respondents to cancel all the appointments made on the basis of quota system after the date of it 8 constitutional expiry in 2013 and refill all these vacant slots on the basis of pure merit through open competition; to restrain the Respondents from using the abolished, expired Quota System for the allocation of jobs/services in the Federal/Provincials civil services, and to direct the Respondents to make appointments on merit basis irrespective of the quota-system, which has since expired in 2013.

The hearing of the petition is fixed on March 18, 2020.

Related Posts