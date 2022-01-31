﻿PDM has kept national interest aside: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of the ongoing development process and every such attempt will remain unsuccessful.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that unfortunately, the PDM has kept the national interest aside adding there is no threat to the government from the opposition. The hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat DO” has met its logical end.

The people have given the five years mandate to the PTI government led by PM Imran Khan. The incumbent government has always answered the negative propaganda with public service, said Usman Buzdar. He further stated that during the last three and half years the government has taken a number of steps for public welfare and the country is heading towards sustainable development.