﻿PDMA dispatches relief items for quarantine center Sukkur

March 18, 2020

KARACHI:PDMA Sindh on the directions of Chief Minister Sindh and under supervision of Minister Rehabilitation Sindh has dispatched relief items including blankets and water tanks to Deputy Commissioner Sukkur for facilitation of quarantine center.

Such relief items are also in process of dispatch to other vulnerable districts. Various awareness material, including pamphlets and brochures, have also been dispatched to the various districts of the province.

The Minister Rehabilitation Department Faraz Dero said that the Government Sindh with its limited resources was working positively to contain spread of coronavirus and treatment of patients. He also thanked the public for their suggestions and cooperation in this regard.

He further said that cooperation and suggestions of public were direly needed to face this untoward disaster so that better arrangements could be made for rehabilitation of affectees. He also reiterated that the Government of Sindh would stand firm with the families of affectees and every possible measure would be taken to facilitate them.

Dero further directed DG PDMA Sindh to ensure every possible step to timely rehabilitate the affectees and their families.

