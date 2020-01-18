﻿Petition in SHC seeks local bodies’ elections

January 18, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday was moved through a petition seeking directives for the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local bodies’ elections in the province without delay.

The petition was filed by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi who said the local bodies all over the province have completed their tenure but the mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen of union councils and others have been working unconstitutionally and illegally.

The petitioner claimed local government elections are not being conducted deliberately and he pleaded with the court to order the electoral body to hold elections at the earliest.

He requested the court to order Sindh government to send application to election commission for holding local bodies’ elections within 120 days.

Naqvi stated that Sindh government’s ministers were saying on media that elections would be held on 30 August of this year. The basic problems of people have been increasing day by day due to not holding elections.

He requested the court to stop all mayors, deputy mayors and others for continuing their duties as they have completed their tenure.

The Sindh government, the commission, secretaries of the local government and finance departments and others has been named respondents in the petition.

