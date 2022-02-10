﻿PM awards certificates to 10 ministers for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded appreciation certificates to ten ministers for their outstanding performance at a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Those who received the certificates from the Prime Minister included Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed that improved performance of ministries is very critical to achieve the country’s self-sufficient target. He said the government is fully focusing on ensuring good governance and the main objective is to improve the lives of the people.

The Prime Minister said performance assessment is very imperative to bring improvement in the bureaucracy. He said incentives will be increased for best performing ministries in future. He called for exploring non-traditional ways to meet economic challenges. Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab briefed the Prime Minister about the evaluation and assessment process of performance of ministries.