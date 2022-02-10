﻿PM making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the country’s economy is gaining strength.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the government has further increased the salaries of employees by fifteen percent. He was confident that the incomes will further increase in one year time. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state and all measures are being taken keeping in view this manifesto.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that the corrupt leaders will have to face accountability and return the plundered amount. Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he said both the PML-N and the PPP have got together to save the looted amount. He, however, said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not sit with the corrupt leaders, and the process of accountability will continue.