﻿PM: (Pakistan to ensure UNHRC’s work: PM)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will continue its efforts towards consensus building and ensuring UN Human Rights Council’s work as guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, he commended the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage. Imran Khan said he is pleased on Pakistan’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another three year term.

The Prime Minister said we remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement. He said we stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect.

Imran Khan said Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.