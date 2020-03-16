﻿PMA urges citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals

March 17, 2020

KARACHI:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Karachi urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary visits of health facilities as people can acquire coronavirus.

A meeting of PMA Karachi Executive Committee held at PMA House Karachi. The current situation regarding Coronavirus was discussed and following advisory for community and healthcare providers about preventions and precautions were released.

The citizens visiting busy hospital OPDs are also at high risk of acquiring coronavirus due to crowd. PMA recommend patients and general public to visit busy hospital in case of dire need. People are advised to remain at home and avoid meeting others and washing hands repeatedly. If symptoms appear contact doctor through helpline and act upon his advice.

“Minimize crowd of patients at public and private hospitals, visit hospital only in an emergency, do not gather at hospitals and clinics / offices of doctors, in case of an emergency marriage halls, schools, colleges and premises like expo centre could be used as quarantine and filter clinics and there are two types of test for confirmation of coronavirus but these both test should be done on the advice of your doctor” they recommended.

The PMA Karachi also offered training of volunteers and help government in all the endeavors to prevent and control coronavirus in Pakistan and suggested government to establish a helpline through which qualified doctor should provide right advise to patients for treatment and awareness regarding coronavirus.

PMA Karachi appreciated Sindh Government for taking right steps and offers its cooperation regarding campaign against coronavirus. PMA Karachi has designated an information cell to provide correct information and prevent rumors about coronavirus.

