﻿Police arrest two accused of gang-rape case

LAHORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two key accused of gang-rape of a girl in Gulbarg area on Sunday.

The three accused lured the victim for job and gang-raped her in Gulbarg area of Lahore. Police team has arrested two central accused of the crime committed last week, a police spokesperson said. “Two accused Ramzan and Waleed have been arrested, while police conducting raids for the absconding third accused,” police said.

DIG-Investigation Lahore Police has said that police filed the case to ensure arrest of the accused. “The accused committing violence and crimes against women are not entitled for any soft treatment,” I.G. Punjab Police said.

“The police will ensure to provide justice to the victim on priority,” police chief said. Gang rape incidents have been reported frequently in the country, in October last year three women were allegedly gang-raped in separate incidents of sexual assaults in Chakwal district of Punjab. According to details, the three sexual assault incidents were reported in Saddar and Tala Gang police station remits in Chakwal in which seven people were allegedly involved.