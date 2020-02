﻿Politics: (Modi govt is in state of frustration: Fakhar Imam)

February 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that India’s fascist Modi government is in state of frustration as it stops international watchdog organizations and media from entering occupied Kashmir to give coverage to the plight of Kashmiris.

Talking to PTV, he said India is scared from Kashmir indigenous freedom movement who are rendering unprecedented sacrifices for their right of self-determination.

He said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Kashmiris are chanting pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans every day.

