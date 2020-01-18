National

﻿Portfolio withdrawn from advisor

January 18, 2020

QUETTA:The portfolio of Secondary Education has been withdrawn from Haji Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan on Thursday states, “In excercise of the powers conferred by Rule 3(5) of the Balochistan Government Rules of Business, 2012, the Chief Minister Balochistan is pleased to withdraw the portfolio/ department of Secondary Education from Haji Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan with immediate effect”.

