﻿PPP has miserably failed to deliver in Sindh: Haleem

SIBI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that PPP has failed miserably to deliver in Sindh and people of the province wanted to make Bilawal and other PPP leadership accountable for their failure.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building said that it is last tenure of PPP in Sindh as people are fade up of their bad governance, maladministration and corruption.

Haleem said PTI’s Sindh Haqooq March is the march by masses to save Sindh and get the people rid of Zardari. The march led by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer and Ali Zaidi is continue with strong presence and support of people of Sindh and will achieve its objectives, he vowed.

He said that a couple of days ago, PTI’s Sindh Haqooq March started from Kamu Shaheed where our young fellow Mir Iftikhar Lund got seriously injured after falling from the container and now he is under treatment at AO Clinic

PTI MPA Dr Imran Shah was present there to immediately take care of the injured Iftikhar Lund who was taken to Mirpur Mathelo Hospital but even cannula was not available at the government hospital, he said adding that Iftikhar Lund was then carried to CMH for first aid and finally he was brought to Karachi. Funds of both the CMH and Mirpur Mathelo hospitals are equal but facilities are available only in the former, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he had to stay in Karachi for hearing in the court of defamation case filed by Saeed Ghani and he will join the march in Nawabshah on Tuesday. The Opposition Leader said “We have asked some questions from PPP before beginning of their march and they should march ahead after answering the questions and stating the state of affairs in Sindh province.”

PPP’s March is not a march of common people but of Sardars and Zardars who were using official resources while route of the march in Thatta and other areas were cordoned off because they wanted to keep masses away, he said and added that PPP is afraid of harsh reaction of masses so they also forcefully closed shops.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that if PPP had support of public they were not needed official resources as vehicles of police and fire brigade were seen installing flags and carrying tents for PPP’s camps. He said that tax money is being utilized for rally and gathering of a political party.

Where ever Bilawal goes a catastrophic situation arises there and same was witnessed in Thatta where roads leading to hospitals were blocked and patients had no other option but to walk two kilometres to reach at hospital, he noted. He said that PPP did not find workers for the march in Karachi and they paid 10 to 30 thousand rupees to workers for ensuring their participation in the march.

PPP government 13 years ago earmarked Rs. 37 billion for Karachi in the annual budget while in the current budget Rs 38 billion are allocated for the metropolis, he said and added that in 14 year tenure not a single drop of potable water has been added to water supply system of Karachi while modern transit facilities are provided by Imran Khan led federal government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh further said that PPP has ruined the entire province, AIDS is spreading in Larkana, stray dogs are biting citizens, two girls were kidnapped and molested in Naukot and murders of Dr Namarta Kumari and Nousheen Shah were portrayed as suicides while Farzana Jamal and Perveen Rind were harassed in educational institutions.

The Opposition leader said that Bilawal Zardari who is going Nawabshah today is answerable for all these crimes. In the same district people of Zardari community killed 5 people belonging to Bhand community and victim families wanted justice, he added.

Over 6 million children in Sindh are out of schools and education and health departments in public sector have been collapsed while PPP is resisting issuance of Health Card in the province, he said insisting that PPP is accountable to masses for depriving people of the province from all the basic facilities.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also censured Sindh government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the province and observed that all the urban and rural areas of the province are left on the mercy of outlaws and law and order situation is out of control. “Dacoits of katcha are at large and robbers of settled areas were patronizing them,” he said stressing that masses also seek answer by Bilawal on the situation.

Responding to a query on use of official resources in PPP’ Awami March, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PPP is using official resources and taxpayers’ money for their political objectives and use of police vehicles and fire brigade is evidence of that. He said that provincial ministers who are accompanied with Bilawal are entitled to receive official protocol but use of fire tender vehicles for mounting party flags and banners could not be justified.