﻿Price hike: Wheat flour rate shoots to Rs66 per kg

January 18, 2020

Karachi:Due to patronage of hoarders and black marketers, wheat flour price has risen from Rs66 per kilogram in the megacity.

Despite claims of the government to control wheat flour prices, the essential commodity is going out of reach of the poor families.

Besides, wheat flour, rates of fresh milk, sugar, cooking oil and vegetables are also on fire. However, the government departments related to control prices are helpless to check hoarders and black marketers.

