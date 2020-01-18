﻿Problems of Balochistan varsity discussed

January 18, 2020

QUETTA:Anwar Panezai, Vice Chancellor, University of Balochistan called on Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Parliamentary Leader of PTI in Balochistan Provincial Assembly here on Saturday.

During meeting, problems of University of Balochistan came under discussion. In the meeting it was decided to adopt measures for improvement of education in the province.

Advisor to Prime Minister assured on the occasion that Federal Minister for Education and Higher Education Commission would be approached for getting the problems being faced by the universities of province solved. Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said he would extend all-out assistance for improving standard of education in the province.

