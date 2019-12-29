﻿PTI govt will use all resources to enhance uplift work in Karachi: MNA

December 29, 2019

KARACHI:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that we will utilize all the resources to enhance development work in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to speed up the development projects during his visit to Karachi. The projects under federal government will be completed very soon, she said while talking to delegation of PTI workers.

She further said that Sindh government and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter should also play their due roles towards improvement of Karachi city. Overflowing gutters in the city look like lakes. Roads have been destroyed by the sewerage water. Sindh government puts its responsibility upon Mayor Karachi while he is beating no powers’ drum. Constant increasing of rabies accidents in the city is alarming situation, immediate measures should be taken in this regard.

