﻿PTI to resolves Karachi’s problems, claims MNA

January 19, 2020

KARACHI:Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has claimed that their government is working hard to resolve the basic issues of megacity Karachi.

In a statement, he said modern trains, buses, mass transit schemes, widening of roads and improve Infrastructure in the megacity are their priorities. She said poor public transport, choked sewerage system, improper garbage lifting and water shortage are the issues which would be resolved soon.

She assured that the federal government will extend cooperation to provincial and city governments at all level. She added that there is a large number of stray dogs in the megacity and dog bites incidents are increasing day by day.

