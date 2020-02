﻿Punjab CM attends PTI leader Naeem’s funeral in Karachi

February 16, 2020

KARACHI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended funeral prayer of senior PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq in Karachi on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq and also showed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and said that he was deeply grieved over his death. “Naeem was our old companion and was also the pioneer of democratic norms and values. He bravely fought with his fatal cancer disease. The vacuum being created with his demise can never be filled and his sterling services being rendered for the promotion of democracy and democratic values can never be forgotten,” he concluded.

