﻿Punjab Governor applauds Crescent Art Gallary chief services

KARACHI: Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar has said that the services of Crescent Art Gallary Karachi Chairman Nasir Javed and his son Sameer Nasir are praiseworthy and for them they are bestowed with special award.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, Crescent Art Gallary Chairman Nasir Javed and CEO Sameer Nasir on special invitation of Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar met with him at the Governor House. Briefing the governor on the occasion about the Crescent Art Gallery Nasir Javed said that they are working for promotion of art in Pakistan and abroad. In this regard they are also organizing arts exhibitions.

He said artists have a big role in promotion of national culture. They are presenting a soft image of the country through their paintings. Praising the services of Nasir Javed and Sameer Nasir, he said that promoters of art are the real heroes of Pakistan. He said Punjab government is taking all out efforts for promotion of arts and culture. He offered Nasir Javed to train students of Punjab universities and make them aware about the importance of arts. He said the government would provide them a premises for this task. Later, the governor Punjab gave award to Nasir Javed and his sons for rendering notable services for promotion of arts.