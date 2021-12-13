﻿Quetta met centre forecasts cold weather

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center, Quetta on Sunday forecast that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 48 hours. Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday; Barkhan 21.5, Dalbandin 21, Gwadar 28.5, Jiwani 26, Kalat 16, Khuzdar 22.5, Lasbella 28, Nokkundi 23, Panjgur 22, Pasni 28, Quetta 18.5, Samungli 18.5, Sibbi 27, Turbat 28, Ormara 28.5, Zhob 17.5, Uthal 28, and Usta Muhammad 24.5.