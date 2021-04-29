﻿Rain thunder-storms expected in Balochistan parts

QUETTA:Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center Friday forecast that rain thunderstorms with gusty/ dusty winds is expected at isolated places in Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Nohski, Chagai, Ziarat, Kharan, Awaran and Lasbella districts during evening / night, however, partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather during last 24 hours: Hot and dry with partly cloudy condition prevailed in most parts of the province. However, rain occurred in Ziarat district.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday: Barkhan 34, Dalbandin 39.5, Gwadar 37, Jiwani 35.5, Kalat 24, Khuzdar 32, Lasbella 38.5, Nokkundi 40.5, Panjgur 36.5, Pasni 34.5, Quetta 32.5, Samungli 30, Sibbi 42.5, Turbat 42, Ormara 35, Zhob 35.5, Uthal 37, and Usta Muhammad 43.