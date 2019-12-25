﻿Rehabilitation Centre opens for drug addicts

December 25, 2019

KARACHI:Parvarish Welfare Organization, a non-profit charitable organization, has established Rehabilitation Centre in Clifton for people with drug addiction and behaviors disorders.

Addressing the opening ceremony of second Parvarish Recovery Center (PRC) Rehabilitation Centre, Director PRC Imran Ali Shah said PRC Rehabilitation Centre is an in-patient treatment facility for individuals who live with substance abuse and behavioral disorders.

He explained that vision of PRC Rehabilitation Centre is to treat roots of addiction by exploring the underlying issues, and understanding the specific needs of patients struggling with addiction and trauma.

He said PRC had set up first Rehabilitation Center in 2016 at Malir for treatment of people living addiction and other behaviors disorders at subsidy rates for underprivileged class. He informed PRC had registered 950 drug addicts out of which 70 per cent had completely been recovered from behavior disorders and were living healthy life.

Clinical Psychiatrist, Sidra Jafary, said PRC opened its executive facility in Clifton, Karachi with two main objects, catering to adults (male and female) from the privileged class suffering from the disease of addiction and various behavioral disorders and make funds for their underprivileged project in Malir Karachi.

She said drug addiction is increasing day by day in Pakistan and around 40,000 new cases emerge annually in the country. She informed that 7.8 million people used different varieties of drugs in Pakistan out of them 78 per cent are male and 22 per cent are female.

She lamented that use of drugs had become common in educational institutes across the country and policy makers needed to address the problems of youngsters on urgent basis to reduce the menace of drugs.

