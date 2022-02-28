﻿Release of seven arrested people demanded

LARKANA: Members of civil society protested against the alleged whisking of seven people from Ratodero a week ago by Karachi police demanding their release without further loss of time.

The protesters were holding placards in their hands and shouted slogans in favour of their just demand. Protesters including Ali Murad Narejo, Imdad Abbasi, Ishtiaq Ali Shah, Imdad Ali Unar, Ayaz Jagirani, Bashir Jatoi and others said that on the night of 19th February Karachi police raided house of Technical College Principal Manzoor Ali Qureshi in Motanpur Muhalla at 3 am and arrested him along with his six brothers Abdul Fatah Qureshi, a rice mill owner, Muhammad Qasim Qureshi, Ghazi Khan Qureshi, Mazhar Ali Qureshi, Fahad Qureshi and Muhammad Juman Qureshi as they were searching for Zuhaib Qureshi who is allegedly involved in the case of Dua Mangi kidnapping.

They said that since the past nine days their whereabouts are unknown due to which their family members are extremely worried about their safety and wellbeing. They said all seven people are not wanted by police and have never been involved in any criminal cases hence their forcible taking away by Karachi police was unjustified and unlawful.

They appealed to the Chief Justice of Sindh and other relevant authorities to take notice of the Karachi police highhandedness and order their release immediately so that unrest among their relatives and children could end or else, they warned, they will launch a massive movement for their release.