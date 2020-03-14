Home » Islamabad
Report: (Experts seek ICJ’s intervention on Kashmir issue)
March 15, 2020
ISLAMABAD:Experts on Democracy and Law from across the world have sought intervention of International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kashmir issue. According to a report, they were speaking at a panel discussion by International Human Rights Association of American Minorities in Geneva. They stressed for delivering justice to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.
The experts also endorsed the reports of UN High Commissioner for human rights regarding situation in occupied Kashmir.
