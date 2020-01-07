﻿Report: (Scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir suppression of dissent: Yashwant Sinha)

January 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Former Indian Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has said that scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir is suppression of dissent.

According to a report, while speaking at a protest against controversial citizenship act, in New Delhi, he said the Indian government had claimed to make Kashmir like the rest of India but has ended up doing otherwise.

Yashwant Sinha who had quit the BJP after being sidelined in the party said that the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and teachers has erased the difference between “government goons and government police”.

