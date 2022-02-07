﻿Rs2bn funds released for 3000 destitute patients in Punjab

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, by dedicating CM’s Discretionary Fund to serve the ailing humanity, has set another example of generosity. On the special instructions of the Chief Minister, funds of Rs2 billion have been released for approximately 3000 destitute patients who are suffering from different diseases.

According to the details funds of Rs. 31.37 crore have so far been released for the treatment of 239 deserving patients of Cochlear Implants. Funds of more than Rs. 62 crore from CM’s Discretionary Grant has been released for the destitute patients of Bone Marrow Transplant.

Similarly, financial aid of Rs. 26.33 crore have been provided to the 520 Cancer patients. Moreover, financial assistance of One Crore has been distributed among the heart patients from CM’s Discretionary Funds. Rs. 48.41 crore have been released for treatment of 539 patients suffering from liver diseases, Rs. 18.34 crore have been given away to 642 patients of kidney diseases, Rs. 5.38 crore for 16 cases of Gaucher disease while grant of Rs. 9.9 crore from the CM’s Discretionary Grant has so far been released for the 164 cases of destitute patients suffering from various diseases.

Grant of Rs. 5.87 crore has been provided to the 16 patients suffering from enzyme diseases, Rs. 40 lakh from the CM’s Discretionary Grant has been released for the seven patients facing Hormonal problems. Furthermore, grant of Rs. 76 lakh has been released for 8 patients suffering from hemophilia, Rs. 10 lakh for 2 cases of leukemia, Rs. 2 crore for 11 Parkinson’s patients, Rs. 47 lakh for 10 patients of arthritis and grant of Rs. 12.37 crore have been released for the 113 cases of different fatal diseases.

Condolences

The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Special Assistant to PM Sania Nishtar. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. The CM said that death of Lata Mangeshkar an era of music has ended. She has a unique style in playback singing.