﻿SAPM: (FM’s visit to Iran, KSA evidence of Pakistan’s sincere efforts in resolving conflicts: Dr Firdous)

January 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Iran and Saudi Arabia is an evidence of Pakistan’s sincere efforts in resolving conflicts and reducing tension peacefully.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said it is an honor for Pakistan to play a vibrant role in the interest of the Muslim Ummah and peace in the region which is being acknowledged by Islamic countries and the Western world.

She said this is a bright role of Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is changing Pakistan’s global identity.

