﻿SAPM: (Operation of Metro buses will be operated by ICT administration: Ali Nawaz Awan)

March 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan has said that operation of Metro Buses will be operated by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

He said this while giving a briefing here at the Ministry of Planning on Wednesday. The briefing was held with regard to metro bus service to Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

Ali Nawaz Awan focused his briefing on ancillary requirements of metro bus project including depot, terminal, command and control centre.

He was of the view that NHA will prepare a revised PC -I which will cover all necessary requirements including buses and requisite hardware for electronic ticketing and security surveillance.

The meeting was attended by officials from CDA, ICT and NHA. In addition, Ali Nawaz Awan, met the delegation of Jamiat-ul-Quresh.

The delegation said that it is unfortunate that the citizens of Islamabad are deprived of basic facilities such as Slaughter House, on which Ali Nawaz Awan gave instructions for hiring a consultant to build the Slaughter House on priority basis.

The slaughterhouse construction process will begin soon and to provide affordable and quality meat to the masses.

There will be construction of Sector Wise mini Meat Markets in Islamabad. Awan ensured the construction of meat markets on allotted plots as per the master plan of the CDA. The delegation of Jamiat-ul-Quresh hoped that Ali Nawaz Awan would play a central role in finalizing the welfare project.

