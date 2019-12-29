﻿SAPM: (PML-N’s politics on NAB Amendment Ordinance disappointing: Dr Firdous)

December 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has expressed disappointment over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesmen for doing politics on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

In a statement, the special assistant claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is honest and have not committed any corruption. We are not afraid of accountability, she added.

Dr Firdous said that worst political opponents will always face defeat whenever they try to level corruption allegations against PM Imran and his party leaders.

Related Posts